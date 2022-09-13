Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of DYSL stock remained flat at $2.40 on Tuesday. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.