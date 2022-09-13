Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of DYSL stock remained flat at $2.40 on Tuesday. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

