e-Money Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,022.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $69,022.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
  • The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
  • USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
  • Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
  • Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

