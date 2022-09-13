e-Money Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,022.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $69,022.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
