Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ EML opened at $19.46 on Friday. Eastern has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
