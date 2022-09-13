Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ EML opened at $19.46 on Friday. Eastern has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

