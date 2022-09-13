ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 3.1%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 2,646,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,493,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.14.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

