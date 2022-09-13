Eden Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $538.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $394,260.48 and approximately $538.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00064660 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.