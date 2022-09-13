EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $26.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.