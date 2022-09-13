Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
