Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.