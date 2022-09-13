Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,680. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.