Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,680. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

