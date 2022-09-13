Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.09 million, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -782.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

