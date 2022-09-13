Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 214,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,676. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

