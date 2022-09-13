Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endesa Stock Down 2.5 %

ELEZY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,404. Endesa has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Endesa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3539 per share. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

