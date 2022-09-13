Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.39.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

