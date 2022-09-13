Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.39.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

