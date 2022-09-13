Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.30 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.39.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

