Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of EQX opened at $3.76 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

