Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,463.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

