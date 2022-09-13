Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

