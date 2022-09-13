Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $791.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.58. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

About Eventbrite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

