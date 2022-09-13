Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Eventbrite Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $791.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.58. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $22.52.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
