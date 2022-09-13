Evgeny Fetisov Sells 9,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,960.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00.

Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 139,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 0.82. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 27.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

