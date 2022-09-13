Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 339.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $6.35 on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $181.74.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

