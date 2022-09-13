Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

