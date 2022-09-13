Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Up 9.9 %

Exscientia stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. Equities analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $112,273,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exscientia by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 856,706 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,131,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.