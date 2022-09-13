EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %
EYPT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 173,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.