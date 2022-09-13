EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

EYPT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 173,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 51,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Get Rating

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

