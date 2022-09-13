Falcon Project Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $442,589.85 and $1,041.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.
Falcon Project Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here.
