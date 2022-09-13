Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 765.4% in August

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 765.4% from the August 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fibra UNO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

FBASF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 235,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,544. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

