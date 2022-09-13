Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lifted by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

