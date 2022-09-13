First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $427.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

