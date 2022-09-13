First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,131 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.41. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.