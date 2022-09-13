First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
FCAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 21,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,177. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
