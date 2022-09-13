First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 21,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,177. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

