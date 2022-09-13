First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $83.49.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.