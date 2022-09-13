First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $83.49.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF
