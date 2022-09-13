First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the August 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 694,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

