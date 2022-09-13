Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Harry Disimone Sells 2,706 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.92. 5,682,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.