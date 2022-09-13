Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,980,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.