Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

