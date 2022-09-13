Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.