Future Fund LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Future Fund LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.11. 45,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.48.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

