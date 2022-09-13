Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

