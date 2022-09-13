General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Up 1.8 %

GM opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

