Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Trading Up 0.7%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 33,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

