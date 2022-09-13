GET Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,875.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $54,875.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.