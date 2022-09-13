Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 303.8% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 71,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

