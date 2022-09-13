Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 36,726 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,726 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 384,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NRAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

