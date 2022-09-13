Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 49,965 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises approximately 1.3% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cerner worth $47,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN remained flat at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

