Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,184 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.26% of Velocity Acquisition worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VELO. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,783,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 135.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 793,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 170,822 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $495,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VELO remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,091. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.