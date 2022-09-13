Glazer Capital LLC Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,630 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 6.82% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

BlueRiver Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 204,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

