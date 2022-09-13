Glazer Capital LLC Has $24.90 Million Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,489 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.55% of Slam worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

Shares of SLAM stock remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 810,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.94.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

