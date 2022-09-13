Glazer Capital LLC Invests $12.55 Million in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $3,012,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $6,024,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $807,000.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of CLINU remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.58.
About Clean Earth Acquisitions
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
