Glazer Capital LLC Invests $18.49 Million in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 9.28% of Aurora Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,318,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,916,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,355,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

ATAK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

