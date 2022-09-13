Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 432,138 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,138 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.16% of Goal Acquisitions worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 763,283 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $7,125,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 120,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.