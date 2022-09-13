Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,496 shares during the period. H.I.G. Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,619,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 145.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 130,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

HIGA remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

