Glazer Capital LLC Sells 53,202 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,202 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Athlon Acquisition worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 320,840 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 834,410 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 622,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 111,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SWET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,391. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

