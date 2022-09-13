Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

